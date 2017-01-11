Sports Listen

Rockets-Timberwolves, Box

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 10:27 pm
HOUSTON (105)

Ariza 6-13 1-3 16, Anderson 6-16 1-1 18, Harrell 2-4 5-5 9, Beverley 0-5 0-0 0, Harden 10-23 11-13 33, Dekker 3-9 0-0 8, Brewer 4-9 0-0 9, Hilario 4-6 0-0 9, Onuaku 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 1-1 0-0 3, Ennis 0-0 0-0 0, McDaniels 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-87 18-22 105.

MINNESOTA (119)

Wiggins 11-20 4-5 28, Towns 10-17 3-4 23, Dieng 5-5 0-0 10, Rubio 1-5 8-8 10, Rush 4-8 0-0 12, Muhammad 7-11 4-4 20, Bjelica 2-7 4-4 8, Aldrich 1-1 0-0 2, Dunn 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 44-81 23-25 119.

Houston 23 31 23 28—105
Minnesota 30 25 34 30—119

3-Point Goals_Houston 15-42 (Anderson 5-14, Ariza 3-7, Dekker 2-5, Harden 2-11, Hilario 1-1, Brown 1-1, Brewer 1-2, Beverley 0-1), Minnesota 8-23 (Rush 4-7, Muhammad 2-3, Wiggins 2-4, Rubio 0-2, Towns 0-3, Bjelica 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 32 (Anderson 7), Minnesota 49 (Towns 18). Assists_Houston 23 (Harden 12), Minnesota 31 (Rubio 17). Total Fouls_Houston 23, Minnesota 19. Technicals_Minnesota defensive three second, Dunn, Minnesota team, Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau. A_13,858 (19,356).

