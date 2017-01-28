Rolex 24 begins with Barbosa leading, Gordon waiting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The 55th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona is underway, with pole-sitter Joao Barbosa leading the 55-car field to the green flag.

The twice-around-the-clock endurance race began under cool temperatures and cloudy skies, with a threat of steady rain predicted for later Saturday.

Four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon started the race in the pits, with Wayne Taylor Racing teammate Ricky Taylor opening behind the wheel of the No. 10 Cadillac.

“Dancing with the Stars” runner-up and IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe, four-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon and 2014 Indianapolis 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay also are in the field.

Chip Ganassi Racing, which has dominated the Rolex in recent years, has two entries. One of them includes Joey Hand, Dirk Mueller and Sebastien Bourdais, who won their class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans last year.

