Rooney equals record by scoring his 249th Man United goal

By Associated Press January 7, 2017 7:43 am
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Wayne Rooney became Manchester United’s joint leading scorer of all time when he scored his 249th goal for the club on Saturday in the FA Cup third-round tie against Reading.

Rooney, the record scorer for England’s national team, netted in the seventh minute at Old Trafford to equal the mark set by Bobby Charlton.

The 31-year-old joined United as an 18-year-old prodigy in 2004 from Everton.

