Rorie’s 19, Gfeller’s 14 lead Montana past Idaho 70-57

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ahmaad Rorie scored 19 points, Brandon Gfeller added 14, both making four 3-pointers, and Montana defeated Idaho 70-57 on Thursday night.

Rorie had 11 points and three 3s in the first half when the Grizzlies (7-10, 2-1 Big Sky) went 7 of 16 from long range to open a 31-21 lead.

Gfeller, in his first start of the season, had 11 points and three treys in the second half as Montana matched its season high with 12 makes in 32 shots behind the arc.

Michael Oguine also had 14 points with nine rebounds for the Grizzlies with Bobby Moorehead adding 10 points.

Advertisement

Victor Sanders had 20 points for the Vandals (5-8, 0-2), who lost their third straight. The Vandals shot 62 percent in the second half but finished with 20 turnovers that led to 21 Montana points.

Idaho never got closer than six points in the second half, the last time with 9:47 left on a dunk by Ty Egbert. Gfeller responded with back-to-back 3s and the Griz protected the lead from the line, making 16 of 20 second-half free throws.