Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Woody Austin shoots 59, scores 43 points in Diamond Resorts Next Story Steelers-Chiefs moved to primetime because of ice storm
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rose, Johnson try to…

Rose, Johnson try to make up ground on Thomas

By DOUG FERGUSON January 13, 2017 6:15 pm
Share

HONOLULU (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Justin Rose and Zach Johnson did their parts to stay in the game Friday at the Sony Open.

Then it was up to Justin Thomas.

Johnson birdied his last three holes for a 9-under 61, and Rose shot a 64. They joined Hudson Swafford (68) at 10-under 130. That allowed them to get within one shot of Thomas, who played Friday afternoon.

OPM tells DC-area feds how to plan for Inauguration Day

Thomas produced the eighth sub-60 round in PGA Tour history on Thursday when he made eagle on the final hole for a 59. Even with half of the field taking aim in more ideal scoring conditions, no one could catch him.

Advertisement

Rose said he was hopeful of just staying in range with 36 holes left in the tournament.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rose, Johnson try to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Woody Austin shoots 59, scores 43 points in Diamond Resorts Next Story Steelers-Chiefs moved to primetime because of ice storm