Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Sarkisian: Time away showed me I loved coaching football Next Story Rooney equals record as United beats Reading 4-0 in FA Cup
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Royals invite veteran pitchers…

Royals invite veteran pitchers to spring training next month

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 12:17 pm
Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Veteran pitchers Al Alburquerque, Brandon League and Bobby Parnell are among 22 non-roster players invited by the Kansas City Royals to big league spring training next month.

Most of the invitees announced Saturday were in the organization last year, including young left-handers Jonathan Dziedzic, Eric Skoglund and Eric Stout and right-handers Malcom Culver, Luke Farrell and A.J. Puckett.

Spots in the starting rotation and bullpen are expected to be the most closely watched competitions throughout spring training, which begins when pitchers and catchers report Feb. 14.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

The Royals’ first full-squad workout is scheduled for Feb. 17.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Royals invite veteran pitchers…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Sarkisian: Time away showed me I loved coaching football Next Story Rooney equals record as United beats Reading 4-0 in FA Cup