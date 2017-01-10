Russian gymnast Kudryavtseva retires aged 19

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian rhythmic gymnast Yana Kudryavtseva has retired from competition aged just 19 following a brief but dazzling career.
Kudryavtseva won 13 world championships from 2013 to 2015, making her the early favorite for the all-around gold medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, but a foot fracture disrupted her preparations. She had to settle for silver in Rio behind fellow Russian and friend Margarita Mamun following a rare mistake on her club routine.
The International Gymnastics Federation says her retirement, which follows numerous injury struggles, ends “one of the most glittering careers in rhythmic history.”
Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.
Kudryavtseva was the latest in a long line of world-class rhythmic gymnasts from Russia, which has won every Olympic gold medal in the discipline since 2000 with stars such as Alina Kabaeva and Evgeniya Kanaeva.