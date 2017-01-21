Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Predators-Oilers Sum Next Story Friday’s Scores
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ryan Ellis leads Predators…

Ryan Ellis leads Predators past Oilers 3-2 in shootout

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 12:35 am
Share

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ryan Ellis scored in the third period and added the shootout winner as the Nashville Predators snapped Edmonton’s four-game winning streak by beating the Oilers 3-2 on Friday night.

Viktor Arvidsson also scored in regulation for the Predators, who have won five of six.

Matt Hendricks and Milan Lucic had the goals for the Oilers, who got 42 saves from Cam Talbot.

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

Pekka Rinne stopped 30 shots for the win.

Advertisement

Nashville went up 2-1 seven minutes into the third when Ellis’ long knuckler beat Talbot up high after appearing to deflect off the glove of defender Brandon Davidson.

Edmonton tied it again on a power play with 4:29 left in the third. Leon Draisaitl sent the puck in front and Lucic tipped it past Rinne to end a 12-game scoring drought.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ryan Ellis leads Predators…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Predators-Oilers Sum Next Story Friday’s Scores