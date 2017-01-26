Sports Listen

Sabres-Stars Sum

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 11:45 pm
Buffalo 2 1 0—3
Dallas 1 3 0—4

First Period_1, Buffalo, Kane 13, 3:44. 2, Buffalo, Moulson 10 (Gionta, Kane), 9:30 (pp). 3, Dallas, Sharp 5 (Korpikoski, Klingberg), 10:59.

Second Period_4, Dallas, Benn 13 (Eaves, Spezza), 0:42 (pp). 5, Dallas, Sharp 6 (Shore), 13:16. 6, Dallas, Seguin 18, 15:24. 7, Buffalo, Kane 14, 18:55.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 5-6-16_27. Dallas 17-19-2_38.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 2; Dallas 1 of 5.

Goalies_Buffalo, Nilsson 8-7-4 (37 shots-33 saves). Dallas, Niemi 10-7-4 (5-3), Lehtonen 10-13-6 (22-21).

A_17,856 (18,532). T_2:45.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Trent Knorr.

