Sabres-Stars Sum

|Buffalo
|2
|1
|0—3
|Dallas
|1
|3
|0—4
First Period_1, Buffalo, Kane 13, 3:44. 2, Buffalo, Moulson 10 (Gionta, Kane), 9:30 (pp). 3, Dallas, Sharp 5 (Korpikoski, Klingberg), 10:59.
Second Period_4, Dallas, Benn 13 (Eaves, Spezza), 0:42 (pp). 5, Dallas, Sharp 6 (Shore), 13:16. 6, Dallas, Seguin 18, 15:24. 7, Buffalo, Kane 14, 18:55.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Buffalo 5-6-16_27. Dallas 17-19-2_38.
Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 2; Dallas 1 of 5.
Goalies_Buffalo, Nilsson 8-7-4 (37 shots-33 saves). Dallas, Niemi 10-7-4 (5-3), Lehtonen 10-13-6 (22-21).
A_17,856 (18,532). T_2:45.
Referees_TJ Luxmore, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Trent Knorr.