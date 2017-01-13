Sports Listen

Salary Arbitration Eligibles List

January 13, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — The 146 players eligible for salary arbitration. Players and teams exchange proposed salaries on Friday:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (7) — Brad Brach, rhp; Zach Britton, lhp; Kevin Gausman, rhp; Caleb Joseph, c; Manny Machado, 3b; Jonathan Schoop, 2b; Chris Tillman, rhp.

BOSTON (9) — Fernando Abad, lhp; Xander Bogaerts, ss; Jackie Bradley Jr., of; Brock Holt, of-inf; Joe Kelly, rhp; Sandy Leon, c; Drew Pomeranz, lhp; Robbie Ross Jr., lhp; Tyler Thornburg, rhp.

CHICAGO (3) — Todd Frazier, 3b; Miguel Gonzalez, rhp; Zach Putnam, rhp.

CLEVELAND (6) — Cody Allen, rhp; Lonnie Chisenhall, of; Brandon Guyer, of; Zach McAllister, rhp; Danny Salazar, rhp; Bryan Shaw, rhp.

DETROIT (5) — Nick Castellanos, 3b; Jose Iglesias, ss; Bruce Rondon, rhp; Alex Wilson, rhp; Justin Wilson, lhp.

HOUSTON (7) — Mike Fiers, rhp; Marwin Gonzalez, 1b; Will Harris, rhp; Dallas Keuchel, lhp; Jake Marisnick, of; Collin McHugh, rhp; George Springer, of.

KANSAS CITY (3) — Danny Duffy, lhp; Kelvin Herrera, rhp; Eric Hosmer, 1b.

LOS ANGELES (4) — Kole Calhoun, of; Martin Maldonado, c; Garrett Richards, rhp; Matt Shoemaker, rhp.

MINNESOTA (4) — Kyle Gibson, rhp; Brandon Kintzler, rhp; Ryan Pressly, rhp; Hector Santiago, lhp.

NEW YORK (7) — Dellin Betances, rhp; Didi Gregorius, ss; Aaron Hicks, of; Tommy Layne, lhp; Michael Pineda, rhp; Austin Romine, c; Adam Warren, rhp.

OAKLAND (4) — Khris Davis, of; Sonny Gray, rhp; Liam Hendricks, rhp; Stephen Vogt, c.

SEATTLE (7) — Jarrod Dyson, of; Leonys Martin, of; James Paxton, lhp; Evan Scribner, rhp; Drew Smyly, lhp; Danny Valencia, 3b; Nick Vincent, rhp.

TAMPA BAY (10) — Tim Beckham, ss-2b; Brad Boxberger, rhp; Xavier Cedeno, lhp; Alex Cobb, rhp; Corey Dickerson, of; Danny Farquhar, rhp; Kevin Kiermaier, of; Brad Miller, ss; Jake Odorizzi, rhp; Erasmo Ramirez, rhp.

TEXAS (7) — Robinson Chirinos, c; Jake Diekman, lhp; Sam Dyson, rhp; A.J. Griffin, rhp; Jeremy Jeffress, rhp; Jurickson Profar, 3b; Tanner Scheppers, rhp.

TORONTO (2) — Aaron Loup, lhp; Marcus Stroman, rhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (6) — Patrick Corbin, lhp; Randall Delgado, rhp; Chris Herrmann, c; Shelby Miller, rhp; Chris Owings, ss; Taijuan Walker, rhp.

ATLANTA (2) — Ian Krol, lhp; Arodys Vizcaino, rhp.

CHICAGO (4) — Jake Arrieta, rhp; Justin Grimm, rhp; Hector Rondon, rhp; Pedro Strop, rhp.

CINCINNATI (4) — Tony Cingrani, lhp; Zach Cozart, ss; Billy Hamilton, of; Blake Wood, rhp.

COLORADO (3) — Nolan Arenado, 3b; Charlie Blackmon, of; Tyler Chatwood, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (4) — Luis Avilan, lhp; Josh Fields, rhp; Yasmani Grandal, c; Alex Wood, lhp.

MIAMI (6) — Derek Dietrich, 2b; Adeiny Hechavarria, ss; Tom Koehler, rhp; Marcell Ozuna, of; David Phelps, rhp; A.J. Ramos, rhp.

MILWAUKEE (3) — Chase Anderson, rhp; Wily Peralta, rhp; Carlos Torres, rhp.

NEW YORK (7) — Travis d’Arnaud, c; Jacob deGrom, rhp; Josh Edgin, lhp; Jeurys Familia, rhp; Wilmer Flores, inf; Matt Harvey, rhp; Addison Reed, rhp.

PHILADELPHIA (2) — Jeanmar Gomez, rhp; Cesar Hernandez, 2b.

PITTSBURGH (4) — Gerrit Cole, rhp; Jared Hughes, rhp; Jordy Mercer, ss; Juan Nicasio, rhp; Tony Watson, lhp.

ST. LOUIS (4) — Carlos Martinez, rhp; Trevor Rosenthal, rhp; Kevin Siegrist, lhp; Michael Wacha, rhp.

SAN DIEGO (5) — Christian Friedrich, lhp; Brad Hand, lhp; Brandon Maurer, rhp; Wil Myers, 1b; Yangervis Solarte, 3b.

SAN FRANCISCO (3) — George Kontos, rhp; Eduardo Nunez, 3b; Will Smith, lhp.

WASHINGTON (4) — Bryce Harper, of; Derek Norris, c; Anthony Rendon, 3b; Tanner Roark, rhp.

Sports News
