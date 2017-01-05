Sam Houston St. gets 1st league win, beats McNeese St. 74-67

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Christopher Galbreath Jr. had 10 points and 11 rebounds as Sam Houston State, the pre-season favorite to win the Southland Conference, picked up its first league victory, knocking off McNeese State 74-67 on Thursday night.

The Bearkats (10-6, 1-2) winners of five of six prior to conference play, dropped their first two games to Houston Baptist and Central Arkansas.

McNeese State (5-9, 2-1) led 34-31 at the break. A Dakarai Henderson layup at the 18:13 mark of the second period gave the Bearkats the lead for good.

McNeese State’s James Harvey drilled two treys late and added two free throws as the Cowboys closed to within five with 38 seconds left.

SHSU, which has struggled hitting shots beyond the arc, made just 4 of 23.

Torry Butler added eight points and pulled down 13 rebounds for SHSU which dominated the boards 51-35.

Lance Potier led the Cowboys with 18 points.