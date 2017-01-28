Sports Listen

Samuelson helps No. 10 Stanford ease past Washington State

By ANDY BUHLER January 28, 2017 1:16 am
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Karlie Samuelson had 16 points and seven rebounds to help No. 10 Stanford turn a dominating interior performance into a 76-54 win over Washington State on Friday and maintain a share of first-place in the Pac-12.

Samuelson, whose 43.9 percent career 3-point shooting is third in the nation, hit 4 of 9 from beyond the arc. The Cardinal shot 51.9 percent from the field and outrebounded the Cougars by 16.

Pinelopi Pavlopoulou and Alexys Swedlund led Washington State with 13 points each.

Stanford jumped out to a 10-1 lead and Washington State made just 4 of its 12 shots in the first quarter.

The Cardinal clamped down on shooters, holding Cougars shooters to 28.6 percent in the first half while building a 41-24 lead at the break.

Sports News
