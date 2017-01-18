Sports Listen

San Diego State overcomes slow 2nd-half start, beats UNLV

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 12:36 am
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Trey Kell scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half to help San Diego State beat UNLV 64-51 on Tuesday night.

Kell finished 9 of 15 from the field. Dakarai Allen added 10 points for San Diego State (11-7, 3-3 Mountain West), which has won three straight.

Jalen Poyser scored 11 points to lead UNLV (9-10, 2-4). Christian Jones, Jovan Mooring, and Uche Ofoegbu each chipped in 10 points.

It was a sloppy start to the second half for both teams. UNLV missed 7 of 10 field goals and committed six turnovers, while the Aztecs had three turnovers and were 3 of 14 from the floor yet managed a 42-40 lead with 10 minutes left. San Diego closed on a 22-11 run to end it.

The Aztecs made 14 of 15 free throws and were 6 of 18 from 3-point range. UNLV was 8 of 12 from the line and just 3 of 13 from long range.

Sports News
