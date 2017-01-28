Sanders has 28, leads Idaho past Montana 85-77 in OT.

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Victor Sanders scored 28 points and Idaho made all six of its free throws in the last 36 seconds to defeat Montana 85-77 in overtime on Saturday night.

Sanders hit a jumper and followed with a steal and two free throws with 36 seconds left to put the Vandals, who lost in double overtime at Montana State on Thursday, up 81-76. The Grizzlies made one free throw but then Chad Sherwood clinched it with four free throws.

Arkadiy Mkrtychyan had 17 points and Nate Sherwood 15 for the Vandals (10-10, 5-4 Big Sky).

Mike Oguine scored a season-high 25 for the Grizzlies (10-13, 5-5), who have lost four straight for the first time in more than 12 years with the first home weekend sweep since 2007-08.

Oguine had a steal at the top of the key and turned that into a layup and four at the other end with 16.2 seconds left, sending the game to overtime tied at 68 after Sanders missed a late jumper.