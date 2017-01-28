Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sanders has 28, leads…

Sanders has 28, leads Idaho past Montana 85-77 in OT.

By master January 28, 2017 11:47 pm
Share

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Victor Sanders scored 28 points and Idaho made all six of its free throws in the last 36 seconds to defeat Montana 85-77 in overtime on Saturday night.

Sanders hit a jumper and followed with a steal and two free throws with 36 seconds left to put the Vandals, who lost in double overtime at Montana State on Thursday, up 81-76. The Grizzlies made one free throw but then Chad Sherwood clinched it with four free throws.

Arkadiy Mkrtychyan had 17 points and Nate Sherwood 15 for the Vandals (10-10, 5-4 Big Sky).

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Mike Oguine scored a season-high 25 for the Grizzlies (10-13, 5-5), who have lost four straight for the first time in more than 12 years with the first home weekend sweep since 2007-08.

Advertisement

Oguine had a steal at the top of the key and turned that into a layup and four at the other end with 16.2 seconds left, sending the game to overtime tied at 68 after Sanders missed a late jumper.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sanders has 28, leads…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1975: Senate investigates FBI, CIA activities

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended