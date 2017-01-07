Sports Listen

Sarkisian keeps focus on Alabama players for national title

By JOHN ZENOR January 7, 2017 10:38 am
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Newly elevated Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is trying to keep the focus on Alabama’s players and the national championship game.

Facing dozens of reporters and cameras, Sarkisian fielded questions for an hour Saturday at the championship game’s media day. He replaced Lane Kiffin a week before the top-ranked Crimson Tide’s Monday game against No. 3 Clemson.

He mostly said questions about his battle with alcoholism were “for another time.”

He said he already knew the Crimson Tide’s offense after spending the season as an offensive analyst, but he didn’t know the players very well.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts says he’d only had three or four casual conversations with Sarkisian before this week.

USC fired Sarkasian as head coach in October 2015 after separate incidents involving alcohol, and he entered a rehab center.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org

The Associated Press

