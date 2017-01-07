Saturday’s College Basketball

EAST
Butler 85, Georgetown 76
Creighton 78, Providence 64
Fairleigh Dickinson 87, Bryant 84
Farmingdale 57, Old Westbury 56
Green Mountain 62, Castleton 56
LIU Brooklyn 83, St. Francis (Pa.) 70
Penn St. 72, Michigan St. 63
Quinnipiac 81, Manhattan 72
Robert Morris 62, St. Francis Brooklyn 58
Saint Joseph’s 70, Fordham 55
Seton Hall 87, DePaul 56
Syracuse 87, Pittsburgh 56
Temple 81, East Carolina 62
Wagner 75, Sacred Heart 64
West Virginia 82, TCU 70
Yale 102, Mitchell 46
SOUTH
Bellarmine 91, William Jewell 53
Coastal Carolina 80, Arkansas St. 65
Coll. of Charleston 77, Hofstra 71
Duke 93, Boston College 82
E. Illinois 74, E. Kentucky 60
ETSU 67, Mercer 58
Florida Gulf Coast 89, Stetson 88
Florida St. 93, Virginia Tech 78
Freed-Hardeman 90, William Woods 64
Furman 73, FIU 64
Gardner-Webb 79, Charleston Southern 75
Georgia 71, Missouri 66
Georgia St. 78, South Alabama 77
Guilford 75, Shenandoah 60
Hampton at SC State, ppd.
Indiana-East 71, Alice Lloyd 67
King (Tenn.) 110, Pfeiffer 91
Lees-McRae at Belmont Abbey, ppd.
Liberty 61, Campbell 54
Louisville 65, Georgia Tech 50
Maryville (Tenn.) at Berea, ppd.
Milligan at Point (Ga.), ppd.
Mississippi St. 95, LSU 78
Morehead St. 73, SIU-Edwardsville 65
N. Kentucky 83, Cleveland St. 75
Norfolk St. at Savannah St., ppd.
North Carolina at NC State, ppd.
Ohio Christian 126, Asbury 104
Pikeville 76, Campbellsville 60
Radford 76, Presbyterian 63
SC-Upstate 75, NJIT 65
South Carolina 79, Texas A&M 68
The Citadel 79, VMI 74
Thomas More 98, Geneva 90
UALR 76, Appalachian St. 68
UNC Asheville 88, High Point 58
VCU 81, UMass 64
Valdosta St. 76, Lee 72
Virginia Union 74, Fayetteville St. 73
William & Mary at Drexel, ppd.
Wingate 79, Carson-Newman 77
Winthrop 83, Longwood 65
MIDWEST
Alma 79, Adrian 76
Aquinas 96, Concordia (Mich.) 89, OT
Bethel (Minn.) 89, Augsburg 71
Bowling Green 76, Ball St. 71
Buffalo 77, E. Michigan 68
Calvin 71, Albion 70
Davenport 90, Cornerstone 81
Hamline 68, Concordia (Moor.) 53
Illinois St. 77, Indiana St. 58
Kansas St. 75, Oklahoma 64
Lake Superior St. 78, Hillsdale 65
Lourdes 71, Lawrence Tech 63
Maryland 77, Michigan 70
Michigan-Dearborn 91, Madonna 71
Mount St. Mary’s 77, CCSU 68
New Mexico St. 78, Chicago St. 62
Notre Dame 75, Clemson 70
S. Illinois 75, Missouri St. 67
South Dakota 85, IUPUI 74
St. John’s (Minn.) 73, Gustavus 56
St. Olaf 78, Macalester 60
St. Thomas (Minn.) 62, Carleton 61, OT
Toledo 91, Miami (Ohio) 76
Trine 65, Kalamazoo 62
W. Illinois 86, Oral Roberts 71
Xavier 97, St. John’s 82
Youngstown St. 80, Wright St. 75
SOUTHWEST
Middle Tennessee 79, North Texas 68
New Orleans 87, Incarnate Word 72
FAR WEST
Colorado St. 85, Air Force 58
Montana 65, E. Washington 59
San Diego 76, Pepperdine 68
Washington 87, Oregon St. 61