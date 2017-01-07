Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Late run lifts South Dakota over IUPUI 85-74 Next Story Williams’ career-high day leads San Diego to first WCC win
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Saturday's College Basketball

Saturday’s College Basketball

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 6:44 pm
Share

EAST

Butler 85, Georgetown 76

Creighton 78, Providence 64

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

Fairleigh Dickinson 87, Bryant 84

Advertisement

Farmingdale 57, Old Westbury 56

Green Mountain 62, Castleton 56

LIU Brooklyn 83, St. Francis (Pa.) 70

Penn St. 72, Michigan St. 63

Quinnipiac 81, Manhattan 72

Robert Morris 62, St. Francis Brooklyn 58

Saint Joseph’s 70, Fordham 55

Seton Hall 87, DePaul 56

Syracuse 87, Pittsburgh 56

Temple 81, East Carolina 62

Wagner 75, Sacred Heart 64

West Virginia 82, TCU 70

Yale 102, Mitchell 46

SOUTH

Bellarmine 91, William Jewell 53

Coastal Carolina 80, Arkansas St. 65

Coll. of Charleston 77, Hofstra 71

Duke 93, Boston College 82

E. Illinois 74, E. Kentucky 60

ETSU 67, Mercer 58

Florida Gulf Coast 89, Stetson 88

Florida St. 93, Virginia Tech 78

Freed-Hardeman 90, William Woods 64

Furman 73, FIU 64

Gardner-Webb 79, Charleston Southern 75

Georgia 71, Missouri 66

Georgia St. 78, South Alabama 77

Guilford 75, Shenandoah 60

Hampton at SC State, ppd.

Indiana-East 71, Alice Lloyd 67

King (Tenn.) 110, Pfeiffer 91

Lees-McRae at Belmont Abbey, ppd.

Liberty 61, Campbell 54

Louisville 65, Georgia Tech 50

Maryville (Tenn.) at Berea, ppd.

Milligan at Point (Ga.), ppd.

Mississippi St. 95, LSU 78

Morehead St. 73, SIU-Edwardsville 65

N. Kentucky 83, Cleveland St. 75

Norfolk St. at Savannah St., ppd.

North Carolina at NC State, ppd.

Ohio Christian 126, Asbury 104

Pikeville 76, Campbellsville 60

Radford 76, Presbyterian 63

SC-Upstate 75, NJIT 65

South Carolina 79, Texas A&M 68

The Citadel 79, VMI 74

Thomas More 98, Geneva 90

UALR 76, Appalachian St. 68

UNC Asheville 88, High Point 58

VCU 81, UMass 64

Valdosta St. 76, Lee 72

Virginia Union 74, Fayetteville St. 73

William & Mary at Drexel, ppd.

Wingate 79, Carson-Newman 77

Winthrop 83, Longwood 65

MIDWEST

Alma 79, Adrian 76

Aquinas 96, Concordia (Mich.) 89, OT

Bethel (Minn.) 89, Augsburg 71

Bowling Green 76, Ball St. 71

Buffalo 77, E. Michigan 68

Calvin 71, Albion 70

Davenport 90, Cornerstone 81

Hamline 68, Concordia (Moor.) 53

Illinois St. 77, Indiana St. 58

Kansas St. 75, Oklahoma 64

Lake Superior St. 78, Hillsdale 65

Lourdes 71, Lawrence Tech 63

Maryland 77, Michigan 70

Michigan-Dearborn 91, Madonna 71

Mount St. Mary’s 77, CCSU 68

New Mexico St. 78, Chicago St. 62

Notre Dame 75, Clemson 70

S. Illinois 75, Missouri St. 67

South Dakota 85, IUPUI 74

St. John’s (Minn.) 73, Gustavus 56

St. Olaf 78, Macalester 60

St. Thomas (Minn.) 62, Carleton 61, OT

Toledo 91, Miami (Ohio) 76

Trine 65, Kalamazoo 62

W. Illinois 86, Oral Roberts 71

Xavier 97, St. John’s 82

Youngstown St. 80, Wright St. 75

SOUTHWEST

Middle Tennessee 79, North Texas 68

New Orleans 87, Incarnate Word 72

FAR WEST

Colorado St. 85, Air Force 58

Montana 65, E. Washington 59

San Diego 76, Pepperdine 68

Washington 87, Oregon St. 61

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Saturday's College Basketball
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Late run lifts South Dakota over IUPUI 85-74 Next Story Williams’ career-high day leads San Diego to first WCC win