Saturday’s College Basketball

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 4:44 pm
EAST

Bryant 73, Fairleigh Dickinson 72, OT

Canisius 78, Manhattan 64

Clemson 67, Pittsburgh 60

Coll. of Charleston 90, Drexel 76

Davidson 84, Fordham 66

Fairfield 72, Marist 62

George Mason 76, UMass 74

Loyola (Md.) 70, Lafayette 62

Mass.-Lowell 97, Fisher 73

Rhode Island 71, St. Bonaventure 59

Syracuse 82, Florida St. 72

UMBC 105, New Hampshire 103, 2OT

West Virginia 81, Texas A&M 77

Wisconsin 61, Rutgers 54, OT

SOUTH

Furman 73, UNC Greensboro 67

Georgia Tech 62, Notre Dame 60

High Point 83, Winthrop 80

Liberty 72, Campbell 40

Miami 77, North Carolina 62

Morehead St. 72, Jacksonville St. 69

SC-Upstate 79, Kennesaw St. 73

Samford 69, VMI 67

Tennessee 70, Kansas St. 58

UNC Asheville 80, Radford 69

MIDWEST

Ball St. 84, W. Michigan 78

Cent. Michigan 105, Kent St. 98, OT

Creighton 83, DePaul 66

Loyola of Chicago 81, Indiana St. 66

Maryland 85, Minnesota 78

N. Illinois 74, Toledo 72

N. Iowa 71, Drake 63

Providence 79, Marquette 78

Rochester (Mich.) 126, Indiana-Northwest 94

SOUTHWEST

Florida 84, Oklahoma 52

Texas Tech 77, LSU 64

Tulsa 77, UCF 66

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

Sports News
