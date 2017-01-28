Saturday’s College Basketball

EAST
Bryant 73, Fairleigh Dickinson 72, OT
Canisius 78, Manhattan 64
Clemson 67, Pittsburgh 60
Coll. of Charleston 90, Drexel 76
Davidson 84, Fordham 66
Fairfield 72, Marist 62
George Mason 76, UMass 74
Loyola (Md.) 70, Lafayette 62
Mass.-Lowell 97, Fisher 73
Rhode Island 71, St. Bonaventure 59
Syracuse 82, Florida St. 72
UMBC 105, New Hampshire 103, 2OT
West Virginia 81, Texas A&M 77
Wisconsin 61, Rutgers 54, OT
SOUTH
Furman 73, UNC Greensboro 67
Georgia Tech 62, Notre Dame 60
High Point 83, Winthrop 80
Liberty 72, Campbell 40
Miami 77, North Carolina 62
Morehead St. 72, Jacksonville St. 69
SC-Upstate 79, Kennesaw St. 73
Samford 69, VMI 67
Tennessee 70, Kansas St. 58
UNC Asheville 80, Radford 69
MIDWEST
Ball St. 84, W. Michigan 78
Cent. Michigan 105, Kent St. 98, OT
Creighton 83, DePaul 66
Loyola of Chicago 81, Indiana St. 66
Maryland 85, Minnesota 78
N. Illinois 74, Toledo 72
N. Iowa 71, Drake 63
Providence 79, Marquette 78
Rochester (Mich.) 126, Indiana-Northwest 94
SOUTHWEST
Florida 84, Oklahoma 52
Texas Tech 77, LSU 64
Tulsa 77, UCF 66
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.