Saturday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 3:28 pm
BASEBALL
American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed RHP Yender Caramo, INF Humberto Arteaga, LHP Jonathan Sanchez, RHP Al Alburquerque, RHP Brandon League, RHP Bobby Parnell, RHP Chris Withrow and INF Garin Cecchini to minor-league contracts.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Acquired G Kyle Korver from Atlanta for F Mike Dunleavy, G Mo Williams, cash and a protected future first-round draft pick.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Assigned F Richaun Holmes to Delaware (NBADL).

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Laurent Dauphin from Tucson (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Re-signed assistant coaches Kerry Zavagnin and Zoran Savic. Named Alec Dufty goalkeeper coach.

COLLEGE

WOFFORD — Named Shiel Wood defensive coordinator.

