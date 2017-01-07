Saturday’s Sports Transactions

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed RHP Yender Caramo, INF Humberto Arteaga, LHP Jonathan Sanchez, RHP Al Alburquerque, RHP Brandon League, RHP Bobby Parnell, RHP Chris Withrow and INF Garin Cecchini to minor-league contracts.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Acquired G Kyle Korver from Atlanta for F Mike Dunleavy, G Mo Williams, cash and a protected future first-round draft pick.
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Assigned F Richaun Holmes to Delaware (NBADL).
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Laurent Dauphin from Tucson (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Re-signed assistant coaches Kerry Zavagnin and Zoran Savic. Named Alec Dufty goalkeeper coach.
WOFFORD — Named Shiel Wood defensive coordinator.