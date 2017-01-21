Saturday’s Sports Transactions

|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Recalled F Richaun Holmes from Delaware (NBADL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed C/G JC Tretter on injured reserve. Signed WR Max McCaffrey.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned G Jason Kasdorf from Rochester (AHL) to Elmira (ECHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Blake Coleman to Albany (AHL). Activated F Vernon Fiddler from injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Reece Willcox and F Radel Fazleev from Reading (ECHL) to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
AHL — Suspended San Diego Gulls F Scott Sabourin for one game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. San Jose.
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled G Mark Dekanich from Reading (ECHL).
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Assigned D Michael Webster to Wheeling (ECHL).
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released G Mike Reed as emergency backup.
INDY FUEL — Loaned F Kevin Lynch to Syracuse (AHL).
MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Signed G Ed Zdolshek. Loaned D Alexx Privitera to Ontario (AHL).
READING ROYALS — Claimed G Jordan Ruby off waivers from South Carolina.
WHEELING NAILERS — Added G Brent Troyan as emergency backup.
AUBURN — Named Chip Lindsey offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.