Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Mississippi holds off Missouri in 75-71 win Next Story College Basketball Scores
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Saturday's Sports Transactions

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 6:56 pm
Share
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Recalled F Richaun Holmes from Delaware (NBADL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed C/G JC Tretter on injured reserve. Signed WR Max McCaffrey.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned G Jason Kasdorf from Rochester (AHL) to Elmira (ECHL).

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Blake Coleman to Albany (AHL). Activated F Vernon Fiddler from injured reserve.

Advertisement

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Reece Willcox and F Radel Fazleev from Reading (ECHL) to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended San Diego Gulls F Scott Sabourin for one game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. San Jose.

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled G Mark Dekanich from Reading (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Assigned D Michael Webster to Wheeling (ECHL).

ECHL

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released G Mike Reed as emergency backup.

INDY FUEL — Loaned F Kevin Lynch to Syracuse (AHL).

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Signed G Ed Zdolshek. Loaned D Alexx Privitera to Ontario (AHL).

READING ROYALS — Claimed G Jordan Ruby off waivers from South Carolina.

WHEELING NAILERS — Added G Brent Troyan as emergency backup.

COLLEGE

AUBURN — Named Chip Lindsey offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Saturday's Sports Transactions
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Mississippi holds off Missouri in 75-71 win Next Story College Basketball Scores