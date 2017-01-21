Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Recalled F Richaun Holmes from Delaware (NBADL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed C/G JC Tretter on injured reserve. Signed WR Max McCaffrey.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned G Jason Kasdorf from Rochester (AHL) to Elmira (ECHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Blake Coleman to Albany (AHL). Activated F Vernon Fiddler from injured reserve.

Advertisement

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Reece Willcox and F Radel Fazleev from Reading (ECHL) to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended San Diego Gulls F Scott Sabourin for one game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. San Jose.

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled G Mark Dekanich from Reading (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Assigned D Michael Webster to Wheeling (ECHL).

ECHL

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released G Mike Reed as emergency backup.

INDY FUEL — Loaned F Kevin Lynch to Syracuse (AHL).

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Signed G Ed Zdolshek. Loaned D Alexx Privitera to Ontario (AHL).

READING ROYALS — Claimed G Jordan Ruby off waivers from South Carolina.

WHEELING NAILERS — Added G Brent Troyan as emergency backup.

COLLEGE

AUBURN — Named Chip Lindsey offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.