Savage scores 15, go-ahead basket as No. 11 Butler wins

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kethan Savage had 15 points, 10 rebounds and hit a go-ahead jumper with 4:00 to play as No. 11 Butler held off Seton Hall 61-54 on Wednesday night after blowing a 13-point second-half lead.

Andrew Chrabascz added 16 points for the Bulldogs (18-3, 7-2 Big East) after being shut out in his last game, ending a streak of 105 games in which he had scored.

Kamar Baldwin added 12 points and Kelan Martin had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Butler, which has beaten Seton Hall (13-7, 3-5) five straight times and 7 of 8 since joining the Big East.

Angel Delgado had 12 points and a career-high 22 rebounds — his second straight with 20 — in leading the Pirates, who were limited to 28.6 percent shooting from the field. Khadeen Carrington added 12 points despite dislocating a finger on his left hand early in the second half in what was the Pirates’ first loss at home. Desi Rodriguez also had 12.

Savage’s basket gave the Bulldogs a 51-49 lead and his 3-pointer at the end of a 9-0 run gave Butler a 58-49 edge that was never threatened.

Seton Hall had a chance to tie game at 51 when Rodriguez had a fast break, but he blew the layup and the Hall never recovered.

Trailing 37-24 with 16:33 to play and with Carrington in the locker room being treated for a finger injury, Seton Hall went on a 10-0 run to get within three points on a three-point play by Rodriguez.

A jumper by Baldwin pushed the lead back to five with 13:14 to play, but the Hall kept coming and eventually took its first lead since the opening seconds at 45-44 on a 3-pointer by Myles Powell with 6:31 to play.

Butler led 26-19 after a horrible shooting first half that was reminiscent of an old tough, defensive-minded Big East game. The Bulldogs only shot 35 percent from the field but they limited Seton Hall to 7 of 33 (21 percent).

BIG PICTURE

Butler: The Bulldogs are tied with No. 1 Villanova for the conference lead at the halfway point of the season. It probably doesn’t mean much to coach Chris Holtmann. There is so much parity in the league, teams can move up and down in the standings quickly. Bottom line though is that this is an NCAA club.

Seton Hall: The Pirates are just not deep enough to be a threat, and they struggle when they don’t shoot well. Rodriguez, the league’s top scorer at 19.6, was a non-factor in the first half after picking up three fouls, the last on a technical.

UP NEXT

Butler returns home to play Georgetown on Saturday night.

Seton Hall is at No. 24 Xavier on Feb. 1.

