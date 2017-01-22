Schlemko’s OT goal leads Sharks past Avalanche 3-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — David Schlemko scored his second goal of the season with 3:42 remaining in overtime and the San Jose Sharks won their fourth straight game, beating the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Saturday night.

Joel Ward and Melker Karlsson also scored to help the Sharks win for the 15th time in their past 16 regular-season home games against Colorado. Martin Jones made 31 saves.

After blowing a 2-1 lead against the NHL’s worst team, the Sharks still ended up with the two points when Logan Couture’s shot was stopped by Spencer Martin and Schlemko knocked in the rebound to give Colorado its first loss in six games decided in 3-on-3 overtime.

Mikhail Grigorenko and Francois Beauchemin scored for the Avalanche, who have lost five straight and 10 of 11 games. Martin made 27 saves in his NHL debut.