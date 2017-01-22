Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Wade’s 30 points, key steals lead Bulls over Kings, 102-99
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Schlemko's OT goal leads…

Schlemko’s OT goal leads Sharks past Avalanche 3-2

By JOSH DUBOW January 22, 2017 1:10 am
Share

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — David Schlemko scored his second goal of the season with 3:42 remaining in overtime and the San Jose Sharks won their fourth straight game, beating the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Saturday night.

Joel Ward and Melker Karlsson also scored to help the Sharks win for the 15th time in their past 16 regular-season home games against Colorado. Martin Jones made 31 saves.

After blowing a 2-1 lead against the NHL’s worst team, the Sharks still ended up with the two points when Logan Couture’s shot was stopped by Spencer Martin and Schlemko knocked in the rebound to give Colorado its first loss in six games decided in 3-on-3 overtime.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Mikhail Grigorenko and Francois Beauchemin scored for the Avalanche, who have lost five straight and 10 of 11 games. Martin made 27 saves in his NHL debut.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Schlemko's OT goal leads…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Wade’s 30 points, key steals lead Bulls over Kings, 102-99