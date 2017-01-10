Schneiderlin close to Everton move, says Mourinho

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says the club is close to selling midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin to English Premier League rival Everton.

The 27-year-old Schneiderlin has been told he can leave United after failing to establish himself in the team following his move from Southampton in July 2015.

Speaking after United’s 2-0 win over Hull in the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday, Mourinho said “Morgan is more than probably going to Everton.”

The France international will reportedly move for 24 million pounds ($29 million).

If Schneiderlin does head to Goodison Park, he will be reunited with Everton manager Ronald Koeman, who was the midfielder’s manager at Southampton for two years.