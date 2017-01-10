Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay freezeOGEFBITom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story LEBANON: Add Ski Report Next Story Iowa State extends AD Jamie Pollard’s contract though 2024
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Schneiderlin close to Everton…

Schneiderlin close to Everton move, says Mourinho

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 5:49 pm
Share

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says the club is close to selling midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin to English Premier League rival Everton.

The 27-year-old Schneiderlin has been told he can leave United after failing to establish himself in the team following his move from Southampton in July 2015.

Speaking after United’s 2-0 win over Hull in the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday, Mourinho said “Morgan is more than probably going to Everton.”

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

The France international will reportedly move for 24 million pounds ($29 million).

Advertisement

If Schneiderlin does head to Goodison Park, he will be reunited with Everton manager Ronald Koeman, who was the midfielder’s manager at Southampton for two years.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Schneiderlin close to Everton…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CPR practice

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1861: Lincoln's Secretary of State pick accepts role

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story LEBANON: Add Ski Report Next Story Iowa State extends AD Jamie Pollard’s contract though 2024