Sports Listen

Trending:

Records ManagementOPMCongressTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Tennessee’s Barnett, Malone plan to enter NFL draft Next Story Giroud caps hot streak by spearheading Arsenal comeback
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sea turtles rescued off…

Sea turtles rescued off Cape Cod moved to Florida Keys

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 6:26 pm
Share

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — Fifteen critically endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are warming up at the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital after being rescued from cold waters off Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

The juvenile turtles have pneumonia as a result of “cold stunning” but are expected to make a full recovery, officials said Tuesday.

The turtles were flown Monday night to the Florida Keys on Monday night from Norwood, Massachusetts, transported in towel-lined boxes en route to the Turtle Hospital.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

“Cold stunning” is a hypothermic reaction occurring when sea turtles are exposed to cold water for a prolonged time.

Advertisement

The turtles range from two to 10 pounds each. Rehabilitation involves administering antibiotics, vitamins and keeping the reptiles warm in 75 degree water. Recovery is expected to take up to two months.

___

Online: Turtle Hospital, http://www.turtlehospital.org

Topics:
Health News Sports News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sea turtles rescued off…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1959: Alaska admitted as 49th U.S. state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Tennessee’s Barnett, Malone plan to enter NFL draft Next Story Giroud caps hot streak by spearheading Arsenal comeback