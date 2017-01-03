Sea turtles rescued off Cape Cod moved to Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — Fifteen critically endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are warming up at the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital after being rescued from cold waters off Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

The juvenile turtles have pneumonia as a result of “cold stunning” but are expected to make a full recovery, officials said Tuesday.

The turtles were flown Monday night to the Florida Keys on Monday night from Norwood, Massachusetts, transported in towel-lined boxes en route to the Turtle Hospital.

“Cold stunning” is a hypothermic reaction occurring when sea turtles are exposed to cold water for a prolonged time.

The turtles range from two to 10 pounds each. Rehabilitation involves administering antibiotics, vitamins and keeping the reptiles warm in 75 degree water. Recovery is expected to take up to two months.

Online: Turtle Hospital, http://www.turtlehospital.org