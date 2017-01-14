Seattle RB Prosise inactive for playoff game against Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Seahawks backup running back C.J. Prosise is inactive for Saturday’s NFC divisional playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Prosise was unable to return from a shoulder injury in a short practice week for Seattle, leaving Thomas Rawls to handle most of the carries. Prosise has not played since hurting his shoulder against New England on Nov. 20.

Prosise was on the field for pregame drills after being listed as a full participant in Thursday’s walkthrough practice.

Seattle’s other inactive players are receiver Kasen Williams, running back Terence Magee, linebacker Ronald Powell, offensive tackle Bradley Sowell, tight end Nick Vannett and defensive tackle John Jenkins.

Advertisement

The Falcons, who had a first-round bye, are healthy as tight end Austin Hooper (knee), wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (foot) and cornerback Robert Alford (knee) have returned from injuries.

Atlanta’s inactive players are wide receiver Nick Williams, running back Terron Ward, cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson, safety Dashon Goldson, linebacker Josh Keyes, offensive guard Wes Schweitzer and tight end D.J. Tialavea.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL