Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Operating Status Federal agencies in the Washington, D.C. area are OPEN on Monday, Jan. 30

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Seattle signs Swedish midfielder…

Seattle signs Swedish midfielder Gustav Svensson

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 7:41 pm < a min read
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — Looking to bolster options in the midfield, the Seattle Sounders have signed Swedish midfielder Gustav Svensson.

Seattle completed the signing Monday. Svensson is expected to fill a similar role to that of Erik Friberg — another Swedish player — who had his option declined by Seattle after last season and has returned to his native country.

Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer says Svensson can “add some versatility to our midfield.”

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Svensson, 29, spent last season in the Chinese Super League with Guangzhou R&F, appearing in 28 matches. He’s also played for Tavirya Simferopol in the Ukraine, Bursaspor in Turkey and IFK Goteborg in Sweden. Svensson has made six appearances for the Swedish national team in international competition.

Advertisement

Svensson will join Seattle’s current portion of training camp taking place in Tucson, Arizona.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Seattle signs Swedish midfielder…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1835: Andrew Jackson narrowly escapes assassination

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended