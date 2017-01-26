Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeDoDSalary CompressionDHSMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Self: No player discipline…

Self: No player discipline yet as campus rape probe goes on

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 3:57 pm
Share

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self says a police investigation of an alleged rape at his team’s dorm has given him no reason yet to discipline anyone as the second-ranked Jayhawks prepare to play at No. 4 Kentucky.

Self on Thursday publicly acknowledged the investigation of the alleged sexual attack last month of a 16-year-old girl at McCarthy Hall has become a “major distraction” heading into Saturday’s showdown.

No charges have been filed, and police have not publicly identified any suspects. Five of Self’s players are listed as witnesses on the police report.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Self is deferring to police in declining to publicly discuss what any of the players have confided in him about the matter he says he learned about from the athletics department the day it was reported Dec. 18.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Self: No player discipline…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1998: Clinton publicly denies affair allegations

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended