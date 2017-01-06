Sports Listen

Semen Pavlichenko wins luge World Cup, men’s Euro title

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 11:06 am
KOENIGSSEE, Germany (AP) — Semen Pavlichenko broke German domination of a luge World Cup to take his first victory of the season and the European title on Friday.

The Russian was fastest on both runs for a combined time of 1 minute, 38.363 seconds, beating Germany’s Ralf Palik by 0.248 seconds and Austria’s third-place Wolfgang Kindl by 0.460.

World champion Felix Loch disappointed again in fourth. The German is still waiting for his first World Cup win of the season.

Russia’s Roman Repilov, who was fifth in Koenigssee, still leads the standings on 462 points, ahead of Kindl on 436 and Loch on 435.

Loch’s compatriots, Natalie Geisenberger and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt, claimed the women’s and men’s doubles titles on Thursday.

The team relay was scheduled for later Friday.

Sports News
