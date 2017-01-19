Senators-Blue Jackets Sum

Sports Listen

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 10:01 pm
Ottawa 1 1 0—2
Columbus 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Ottawa, Turris 16 (Karlsson, Methot), 16:17.

Second Period_2, Ottawa, Dzingel 9 (Wideman, Brassard), 16:12.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 10-11-7_28. Columbus 13-10-19_42.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 4; Columbus 0 of 3.

Goalies_Ottawa, Condon 12-7-3 (42 shots-42 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 27-7-2 (28-26).

A_15,823 (18,144). T_2:33.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Brandon Gawryletz.

Sports News
