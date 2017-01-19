Senators-Blue Jackets Sum

|Ottawa
|1
|1
|0—2
|Columbus
|0
|0
|0—0
First Period_1, Ottawa, Turris 16 (Karlsson, Methot), 16:17.
Second Period_2, Ottawa, Dzingel 9 (Wideman, Brassard), 16:12.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Ottawa 10-11-7_28. Columbus 13-10-19_42.
Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 4; Columbus 0 of 3.
Goalies_Ottawa, Condon 12-7-3 (42 shots-42 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 27-7-2 (28-26).
A_15,823 (18,144). T_2:33.
Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Brandon Gawryletz.