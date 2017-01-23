Sports Listen

Senators sign Zack Smith to 4-year, $13 million extension

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 6:18 pm
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Zack Smith to a four-year contract extension worth $13 million.

The Senators said that the extension goes through the 2020-21 season and carries an annual average value of $3.25 million.

Smith, 28, has 11 goals and 11 assists in 43 games this season and is averaging a career-high 16 minutes, 13 seconds per game.

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

He set career highs with 25 goals and 36 points in 2015-16. He has 75 goals and 61 assists in 443 games, all with the Senators.

Smith was Ottawa’s third-round pick (79th overall) in the 2008 draft.

Sports News
