Sharks-Kings Sums

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 1:38 am
San Jose 2 1 0—3
Los Angeles 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, San Jose, Burns 19 (Thornton, Karlsson), 3:31. 2, Los Angeles, Pearson 14 (Brown, Forbort), 5:46. 3, San Jose, Wingels 5 (Haley), 15:42. Penalties_Gaborik, LA, (hooking), 6:41; Braun, SJ, (holding), 9:42.

Second Period_4, San Jose, Pavelski 16 (Ward, Thornton), 10:00 (pp). 5, Los Angeles, Gaborik 4 (Clifford, Brown), 15:19. Penalties_Carpenter, SJ, (interference), 3:10; Carter, LA, (high sticking), 9:51; Wingels, SJ, (tripping), 10:48; Lewis, LA, (high sticking), 13:06; Lewis, LA, served by Clifford, (high sticking), 13:06; Karlsson, SJ, (holding), 13:06; Haley, SJ, (delay of game), 15:35; Clifford, LA, (delay of game), 15:35; Setoguchi, LA, (hooking), 17:56; Marleau, SJ, (illegal check to head), 19:35.

Third Period_None. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 9-12-6_27. Los Angeles 7-12-5_24.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 1 of 4; Los Angeles 0 of 4.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 23-14-2 (24 shots-22 saves). Los Angeles, Budaj 20-13-3 (27-24).

A_18,230 (18,118). T_2:36.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Jean Hebert. Linesmen_Shane Heyer, Brian Murphy.

