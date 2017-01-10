Sharks-Oilers Sum

|San Jose
2
2
1—5
Edmonton
1
0
2—3
First Period_1, San Jose, Boedker 4 (Haley, Burns), 1:39. 2, Edmonton, Caggiula 3 (Kassian, Pouliot), 15:53. 3, San Jose, Burns 16 (Vlasic, Pavelski), 19:42.
Second Period_4, San Jose, Boedker 5 (Burns, Karlsson), 2:24. 5, San Jose, Boedker 6 (Haley, Vlasic), 8:55.
Third Period_6, Edmonton, Benning 2 (Lucic), 0:22. 7, Edmonton, Klefbom 7 (Nugent-hopkins), 3:45. 8, San Jose, Couture 13, 5:06.
Shots on Goal_San Jose 13-8-7_28. Edmonton 8-16-12_36.
Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 2; Edmonton 0 of 2.
Goalies_San Jose, Jones 21-13-2 (36 shots-33 saves). Edmonton, Talbot 20-12-6 (28-23).
A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:24.
Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Vaughan Rody.