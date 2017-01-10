Sports Listen

Sports News

Sharks-Oilers Sums

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 11:52 pm
San Jose 2 2 1—5
Edmonton 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, San Jose, Boedker 4 (Haley, Burns), 1:39. 2, Edmonton, Caggiula 3 (Kassian, Pouliot), 15:53. 3, San Jose, Burns 16 (Vlasic, Pavelski), 19:42. Penalties_Mcdavid, EDM, (hooking), 3:47; Braun, SJ, (tripping), 6:57; Maroon, EDM, (holding stick), 17:38.

Second Period_4, San Jose, Boedker 5 (Burns, Karlsson), 2:24. 5, San Jose, Boedker 6 (Haley, Vlasic), 8:55. Penalties_Marleau, SJ, (high sticking), 4:27.

Third Period_6, Edmonton, Benning 2 (Lucic), 0:22. 7, Edmonton, Klefbom 7 (Nugent-hopkins), 3:45. 8, San Jose, Couture 13, 5:06. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 13-8-7_28. Edmonton 8-16-12_36.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 2; Edmonton 0 of 2.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 21-13-2 (36 shots-33 saves). Edmonton, Talbot 20-12-6 (28-23).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:24.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Vaughan Rody.

