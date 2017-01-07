Sports Listen

Sports News

Shiffrin leads Goggia in World Cup GS after 1st run

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 5:15 am
MARIBOR, Slovenia (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin held a slim lead over Sofia Goggia of Italy after the first run of a women’s World Cup giant slalom on Saturday.

Shiffrin timed 1 minute, 8.13 seconds on the Pohorje course to beat Goggia by 0.07. Tessa Worley of France was 0.20 back in third, and defending overall champion Lara Gut of Switzerland trailed Shiffrin by 0.36 in fourth.

After winning back-to-back GS races in Semmering, Austria last week, Shiffrin can become the first American woman to win three straight races in the discipline since Tamara McKinney in 1983.

In what was likely her last race, former overall champion Tina Maze of Slovenia interrupted her run halfway down the course to hug coaches, and then clicked out of her skis just before the finish line.

