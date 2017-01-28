Sports Listen

Sibley’s second half helps Furman over UNC Greensboro 73-67

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 4:47 pm
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Devin Sibley scored 22 of his 24 points in the second half, Kris Acox tallied 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Furman outlasted UNC Greensboro 73-67 on Saturday.

Sibley was 8 of 8 from the field after the break and 9 of 11 overall for Furman (14-8, 7-2), which remained in a share of first place in the Southern Conference with the win.

Furman led 35-33 at halftime, and neither team led by more than six until Sibley scored five points in a 7-0 run to give the Paladins a 67-59 lead with 4:06 remaining. UNCG answered with six straight points to cut the deficit to 67-55, but Furman finished 6 for 6 from the line in the final 1:35 to seal it.

R.J. White led the Spartans (16-7, 7-3) with 25 points and seven rebounds, and Diante Baldwin scored 14 points.

