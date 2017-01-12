Siena holds off late Quinnipiac rally in 81-74 win

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Brett Bisping scored 19 points and corralled 15 rebounds as Siena held on late to beat Quinnipiac 81-74 on Thursday night.

Javion Ogunyemi also finished with 19 points while Marquis Wright added 18 for the Saints (6-11, 3-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), who are 7-2 against the Bobcats since they joined the MAAC.

Siena is 6-1 at home, but has lost all 10 of its road games this season.

An Ahsante Shivers 3-pointer gave Siena a 67-47 lead with 8:48 to play, but the Saints had to survive a furious Quinnipiac comeback attempt. A Peter Kiss dunk capped 14-0 Bobcats’ run to make it 67-61, and two Donavan Smith free throws got it to 70-65 with 1:34 remaining.

However, two Shivers’ free throws extended the Siena lead back to seven and the Saints held on.

Kiss led Quinnipiac (6-11, 3-4) with 17 points.

The game was the 400th for Siena coach Jimmy Patsos.