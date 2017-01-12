Sports Listen

Trending:

OPMDoDPay freeezeTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Louisiana Tech holds off Charlotte 79-73 Next Story Williams leads Middle Tennessee to 69-57 win over Marshall
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Siena holds off late…

Siena holds off late Quinnipiac rally in 81-74 win

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 10:39 pm
Share

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Brett Bisping scored 19 points and corralled 15 rebounds as Siena held on late to beat Quinnipiac 81-74 on Thursday night.

Javion Ogunyemi also finished with 19 points while Marquis Wright added 18 for the Saints (6-11, 3-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), who are 7-2 against the Bobcats since they joined the MAAC.

Siena is 6-1 at home, but has lost all 10 of its road games this season.

3-day work week for DC area feds due to inauguration.

An Ahsante Shivers 3-pointer gave Siena a 67-47 lead with 8:48 to play, but the Saints had to survive a furious Quinnipiac comeback attempt. A Peter Kiss dunk capped 14-0 Bobcats’ run to make it 67-61, and two Donavan Smith free throws got it to 70-65 with 1:34 remaining.

Advertisement

However, two Shivers’ free throws extended the Siena lead back to seven and the Saints held on.

Kiss led Quinnipiac (6-11, 3-4) with 17 points.

The game was the 400th for Siena coach Jimmy Patsos.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Siena holds off late…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sniffing the mail for contraband

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR reinstates National War Labor Board

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Louisiana Tech holds off Charlotte 79-73 Next Story Williams leads Middle Tennessee to 69-57 win over Marshall