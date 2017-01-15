Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story I’ll have the usual: Patriots advance to AFC title game Next Story Cardinals intent on improving, not chasing champion Cubs
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Siena wins 1st road…

Siena wins 1st road game of season, 63-54 over Fairfield

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 4:35 pm
Share

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Brett Bisping scored 16 points and Siena won its first road game of the season with a 63-54 victory over Fairfield on Sunday.

Siena held Fairfield, which came in averaging 78 points, to its lowest scoring total of the season.

Marquis Wright and Lavon Long each scored 11 points for Siena (7-11, 4-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

After a Siena turnover, Tyler Nelson missed a transition 3-pointer but Amadou Sidibe put it back with 43.3 seconds left to pull Fairfield to 60-54. Wright hit 1 of 2 free throws for a seven-point lead, Nelson was off on another 3-pointer and Javion Ogunyemi made two at the stripe to cap it.

Advertisement

Siena led at halftime, 35-27, on the road for just the second time this season.

Jerry Johnson Jr. scored 14 points and Nelson added 13 for Fairfield (8-7, 3-3). Sidibe had 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Siena wins 1st road…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story I’ll have the usual: Patriots advance to AFC title game Next Story Cardinals intent on improving, not chasing champion Cubs