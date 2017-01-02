Simeon, Armstrong lead Alabama St past Grambling St, 73-69

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Rodney Simeon had 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, Tony Armstrong scored 17 and grabbed nine rebounds and Alabama State rallied for a 73-69 win over Grambling State in the Southwestern Conference opener for both teams on Monday night.
Grambling used a 21-3 run to take an eight-point lead 23 seconds into the second half but the Hornets (4-10) scored 20 of the 23 points to make it 52-43 with 9:13 left and never again trailed. Six Alabama State players scored and the Tigers had scoring droughts of nearly-six and nearly-five minutes before Drake Wilks hit a jumper with 8:44 to go.
Wilks made two free throws to pull Grambling (5-9) within six with 1:40 remaining and Marcel Thompson’s 3-pointer made it 71-66 with 33 seconds left. After an Alabama State turnover, the Tigers got two offensive rebounds before a turnover of their own led to a Simeon layup gave the Hornets a 73-66 lead with six seconds to play.
See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.
Averyl Ugba had 15 points and Thompson scored 14, including four 3-pointers, for Grambling.