Sports Listen

Trending:

Records ManagementOPMCongressTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Nishikori holds off Donaldson, reaches QFs in Brisbane
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Simona Halep loses in…

Simona Halep loses in 2nd round of Shenzhen Open

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 4:31 am
Share

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Simona Halep’s preparations for the Australian Open took a hit when the second-seeded Romanian was beaten by Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 in the second round of the Shenzhen Open.

Halep, the 2015 champion, was broken four times in the final set. Altogether, the two players combined for 15 breaks of serve in the match.

Also, Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Chang Kai-chen of Taiwan, and Nina Stojanovic of Serbia defeated Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.
Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Simona Halep loses in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1959: Alaska admitted as 49th U.S. state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Nishikori holds off Donaldson, reaches QFs in Brisbane