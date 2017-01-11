Sirmon to lead Cardinals’ defense, Ward to coach secondary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville has hired Peter Sirmon as defensive coordinator and Lorenzo Ward to coach the secondary.

Sirmon spent last season as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Mississippi State. He preceded that with a two-year stint at Southern California as assistant head coach, recruiting coordinator and linebackers coach. Sirmon replaces Todd Grantham, who joined Mississippi State earlier Wednesday after guiding the Cardinals’ defense the past three seasons.

Ward, who has 20 years of experience coaching at the FBS level, spent a season as Fresno State’s defensive coordinator after seven years in the same position at South Carolina under coach Steve Spurrier.