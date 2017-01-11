Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForcePay freezeDHSTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Snowfall in Portland affects Cavaliers, Trail Blazers
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sirmon to lead Cardinals'…

Sirmon to lead Cardinals’ defense, Ward to coach secondary

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 8:46 pm
Share

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville has hired Peter Sirmon as defensive coordinator and Lorenzo Ward to coach the secondary.

Sirmon spent last season as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Mississippi State. He preceded that with a two-year stint at Southern California as assistant head coach, recruiting coordinator and linebackers coach. Sirmon replaces Todd Grantham, who joined Mississippi State earlier Wednesday after guiding the Cardinals’ defense the past three seasons.

Ward, who has 20 years of experience coaching at the FBS level, spent a season as Fresno State’s defensive coordinator after seven years in the same position at South Carolina under coach Steve Spurrier.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now
Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sirmon to lead Cardinals'…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Honor Guard drill team

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1908: Roosevelt makes Grand Canyon nat'l monument

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Snowfall in Portland affects Cavaliers, Trail Blazers