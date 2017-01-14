Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Canadiens rally with 3 goals in 62 seconds to beat Rangers
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Smith scores 28; Georgia…

Smith scores 28; Georgia Southern beats UL-Lafayette 81-76

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 11:29 pm
Share

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Ike Smith scored 28 points and Georgia Southern beat Louisiana-Lafayette 81-76 on Saturday night for its fifth straight win.

The Eagles took the lead for good with 12:50 left, and had a 10-point lead with five minutes to play. Louisiana-Lafayette used a 15-9 spurt to pull to 75-71 with 30 seconds left. Mike Hughes and Tookie Brown each made a pair of free throws to stretch the Eagles’ lead to 79-73. The Ragin’ Cajuns’ Jay Wright made a 3-pointer, and then Hughes made two more from the free-throw line to seal it.

Smith was 9 of 17 from the floor and 8 of 11 from the line. Brown added 19 points and five assists for Georgia Southern (11-6, 4-0 Sun Belt). Hughes made 6 of 8 free throws and finished with eight points.

OPM tells DC-area feds how to plan for Inauguration Day

Wright scored 21 points to lead Louisiana-Lafayette (12-5, 2-2). Bryce Washington added 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Smith scores 28; Georgia…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Canadiens rally with 3 goals in 62 seconds to beat Rangers