The Latest: Steelers moving the ball, settling for FGs
SMU pulls away from Tulane in second half, 80-64

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 8:51 pm
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Semi Ojeleye scored 21 points and Jarrey Foster added 19 more to lead SMU to an 80-64 win over Tulane on Sunday night.

Ben Moore contributed 15 points and Shake Milton got 11 to go with nine rebounds for SMU (15-4, 5-1 American Athletic Conference), which hit 31 of 61 from the field. Ojeleye and Foster each had three 3-pointers.

The Mustangs broke away in the second half, first with a 12-0 run right out of the intermission to go up 49-35 and later with a 16-2 run that stretched the SMU advantage to 76-54 with 2:21 to play.

In the first half, Tulane (4-13, 1-4) clawed back from a 13-point deficit, getting a 3-pointer from Kain Harris just before the break to close the gap to 37-35 but went cold in the second half.

Harris finished with 16 points, leading four Tulane players in double figures.

Sports News
