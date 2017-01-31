Sports Listen

Some Baylor assistants finding jobs and mixed reactions

By JIM VERTUNO January 31, 2017 2:18 am < a min read
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Former Baylor coach Art Briles conceded months ago that the sexual assault scandal that led to his firing likely ended his career.

That’s not the case for some of his former assistants, including his son.

At least three former assistants and staff members from last season have new jobs, while others are still looking as Baylor faces multiple lawsuits filed by alleged victims accusing the school of promoting “a culture of sexual violence.” Florida Atlantic hired Kendal Briles as the Owls’ offensive coordinator. Former Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Bennett has the same position at Arizona State.

The reception at their new schools has ranged from quiet indifference to fan resistance strong enough to force one university, Texas, to defend the hire.

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Some Baylor assistants finding…
