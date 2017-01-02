Sports Listen

South Carolina star guard Sindarius Thornwell reinstateted

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 10:35 am
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina guard Sindarius Thornwell was reinstated to the team Monday after missing the past six games because of an unspecified violation of athletic department policy.

The 6-foot-5 senior will be available when the Gamecocks open Southeastern Conference play at Georgia on Wednesday night.

Coach Frank Martin and athletic director Ray Tanner reviewed Thornwell’s situation and decided he could return.

Thornwell was the team’s leading scorer and rebounder when he was suspended before South Carolina’s game with Florida International on Dec. 4. At the time, the Gamecocks (10-3) were undefeated and ranked in the Top 25. They have gone 3-3 since, including a loss last Friday night at Memphis, and have fallen out of the rankings.

Sports News
