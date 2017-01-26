Sports Listen

Southeast Missouri St. beats Murray St. for 3rd straight win

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 10:21 pm
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Denzel Mahoney scored 23 points, Trey Kellum hit the game winning free throws with five seconds left, and Southeast Missouri State rebounded from a nine-point halftime deficit to beat Murray State 75-74 on Thursday night.

The win is the Redhawks (10-13, 5-3) season-best third straight and brings them into a first place tie with the Racers in the Ohio Valley West Division.

Murray State (11-11, 5-3) held a 41-32 lead at halftime. Southeast Missouri State quickly eliminated it, however, opening the second period a 12-2 run to take a 44-43 lead.

An Antonius Cleveland jumper gave the Redhawks a 71-63 lead. This time it was Murray State’s turn to respond, as an 11-2 Racers spurt gave them a 74-73 lead with 1:15 to go.

That held until Kellum grabbed an offensive rebound with 11 seconds left, was fouled, and hit both foul shots to win it.

Jonathan Stark led Murray State with 24 points.

Sports News
