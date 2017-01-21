Southeastern Louisiana defeats Houston Baptist 83-71

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Moses Greenwood led with 17 points and all five starters reached double-digit scoring as Southeastern Louisiana defeated Houston Baptist 83-71 on Saturday night.

Greenwood has scored in double figures in 10 of the last 11 games and also made five steals. Davon Hays added 16 points for Southeastern Louisiana (12-8, 5-2 Southland), Jabbar Singleton 14, Marlain Veal 11 and James Currington 10.

The Lions trailed 38-33 at halftime, but opened a 50-point second half with a Greenwood steal that led to a Hays 3-pointer, sparking an 18-11 run that boosted them into a 61-49 lead with just under 10 minutes left.

Houston Baptist (7-11, 3-5) came within six on an Asa Cantwell 3-pointer with 1:43 left, but Singleton answered with a trey for the Lions.

Down the stretch Dominic Nelson and Currington each blocked a shot, and Hays made five of 6 free throws as Southeastern Louisiana ran its home win streak to 16 games.

Braxton Bonds led five Cougars into double figures with 13 points.