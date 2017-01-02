Sports Listen

Southeastern Louisiana extends home winning streak to 14

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 6:01 pm
HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Marlain Veal had 24 points and six assists, and Southeastern Louisiana won its 14th straight home game in a 74-63 victory over Incarnate Word on Monday.

The Lions avenged their last loss at home against UIW on Jan. 16, 2016.

Incarnate Word used a 13-1 run to get within 44-42. Veal ended SE Louisiana’s drought of 4:22 for a four-point lead with 11:10 left and his basket at 2:31 gave the Lions a 65-55 lead.

James Currington had 13 points and nine rebounds for Southeastern Louisiana (9-6, 2-0 Southland). Moses Greenwood added 10 points and eight boards.

The Lions had a 14-point lead at intermission.

Jalin Hart scored 14 points on 6-of-14 shooting for Incarnate Word (5-8, 0-2). Shawn Johnson added 13 points with seven rebounds. The Cardinals were just 3 of 14 from 3-point range and 10 of 20 at the free-throw line.

