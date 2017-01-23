SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|30
|23
|6
|0
|1
|47
|118
|76
|Macon
|28
|18
|6
|2
|2
|40
|81
|67
|Knoxville
|28
|18
|7
|2
|1
|39
|101
|79
|Peoria
|28
|16
|5
|5
|2
|39
|92
|78
|Mississippi
|31
|18
|11
|2
|0
|38
|90
|87
|Fayetteville
|27
|15
|11
|1
|0
|31
|80
|67
|Pensacola
|27
|10
|12
|2
|3
|25
|72
|76
|Roanoke
|29
|9
|15
|4
|1
|23
|79
|107
|Evansville
|32
|9
|19
|1
|3
|22
|77
|116
|Columbus
|26
|7
|17
|2
|0
|16
|56
|93
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Fayetteville 4, Roanoke 2
Peoria 6, Evansville 4
No games scheduled
Knoxville at Mississippi, 11:30 a.m.
No games scheduled