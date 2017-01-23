Sports Listen

SPHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 9:03 am
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 30 23 6 0 1 47 118 76
Macon 28 18 6 2 2 40 81 67
Knoxville 28 18 7 2 1 39 101 79
Peoria 28 16 5 5 2 39 92 78
Mississippi 31 18 11 2 0 38 90 87
Fayetteville 27 15 11 1 0 31 80 67
Pensacola 27 10 12 2 3 25 72 76
Roanoke 29 9 15 4 1 23 79 107
Evansville 32 9 19 1 3 22 77 116
Columbus 26 7 17 2 0 16 56 93

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Roanoke 2

Peoria 6, Evansville 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Knoxville at Mississippi, 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

