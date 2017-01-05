Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPCongressDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story ECHL At A Glance
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » SPHL At A Glance

SPHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 9:03 am
Share
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 23 18 4 0 1 37 91 61
Macon 23 17 3 2 1 37 72 49
Mississippi 24 15 7 2 0 32 76 66
Peoria 22 11 4 5 2 29 65 58
Knoxville 21 12 6 2 1 27 70 64
Fayetteville 21 11 9 1 0 23 58 53
Pensacola 21 7 9 2 3 19 55 58
Evansville 25 8 14 1 2 19 61 88
Roanoke 21 6 11 3 1 16 55 79
Columbus 21 6 14 1 0 13 42 69

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Huntsville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries
Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Columbus at Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 7:35 p.m.

Peoria at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » SPHL At A Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Armed Forces full honor review

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1972: Nixon launches space shuttle program

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story ECHL At A Glance