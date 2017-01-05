SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|23
|18
|4
|0
|1
|37
|91
|61
|Macon
|23
|17
|3
|2
|1
|37
|72
|49
|Mississippi
|24
|15
|7
|2
|0
|32
|76
|66
|Peoria
|22
|11
|4
|5
|2
|29
|65
|58
|Knoxville
|21
|12
|6
|2
|1
|27
|70
|64
|Fayetteville
|21
|11
|9
|1
|0
|23
|58
|53
|Pensacola
|21
|7
|9
|2
|3
|19
|55
|58
|Evansville
|25
|8
|14
|1
|2
|19
|61
|88
|Roanoke
|21
|6
|11
|3
|1
|16
|55
|79
|Columbus
|21
|6
|14
|1
|0
|13
|42
|69
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Huntsville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Peoria at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Columbus at Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m.
Evansville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Pensacola at Macon, 7:35 p.m.
Peoria at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.
No games scheduled