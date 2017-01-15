SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|27
|21
|5
|0
|1
|43
|107
|69
|Macon
|26
|18
|4
|2
|2
|40
|81
|59
|Knoxville
|25
|16
|6
|2
|1
|35
|90
|72
|Peoria
|26
|14
|5
|5
|2
|35
|81
|70
|Mississippi
|29
|16
|11
|2
|0
|34
|85
|85
|Fayetteville
|24
|13
|10
|1
|0
|27
|69
|60
|Evansville
|29
|9
|16
|1
|3
|22
|71
|105
|Pensacola
|24
|8
|11
|2
|3
|21
|61
|66
|Roanoke
|26
|8
|13
|4
|1
|21
|72
|98
|Columbus
|24
|7
|16
|1
|0
|15
|49
|82
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Columbus 4, Roanoke 3, OT
Huntsville 3, Mississippi 0
Fayetteville 3, Pensacola 0
Peoria 5, Macon 4
Knoxville 3, Evansville 1
Huntsville at Knoxville, 3 p.m.
Pensacola at Columbus, 4 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled