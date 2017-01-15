Sports Listen

SPHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 9:03 am
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 27 21 5 0 1 43 107 69
Macon 26 18 4 2 2 40 81 59
Knoxville 25 16 6 2 1 35 90 72
Peoria 26 14 5 5 2 35 81 70
Mississippi 29 16 11 2 0 34 85 85
Fayetteville 24 13 10 1 0 27 69 60
Evansville 29 9 16 1 3 22 71 105
Pensacola 24 8 11 2 3 21 61 66
Roanoke 26 8 13 4 1 21 72 98
Columbus 24 7 16 1 0 15 49 82

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Columbus 4, Roanoke 3, OT

Huntsville 3, Mississippi 0

Fayetteville 3, Pensacola 0

Peoria 5, Macon 4

Knoxville 3, Evansville 1

Sunday’s Games

Huntsville at Knoxville, 3 p.m.

Pensacola at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

