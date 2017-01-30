Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Operating Status Federal agencies in the Washington, D.C. area are OPEN on Monday, Jan. 30

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sporting KC signs forward…

Sporting KC signs forward Soony Saad to 2-year deal

By master January 30, 2017 4:45 pm < a min read
Share

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Sporting Kansas City has signed forward Soony Saad to a two-year contract, reuniting the Lebanese forward with the Major League Soccer club.

The deal includes an option for the 2019 season and was announced Monday by the team.

Saad played for Sporting KC from 2011-14 before spending the past two seasons in Thailand. He had 14 goals and 71 assists in 71 appearances during his first stint with Sporting KC.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

The Lebanese national team member says in a statement he has matured during his time in Thailand and is “ecstatic for the opportunity to return.”

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sporting KC signs forward…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1835: Andrew Jackson narrowly escapes assassination

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended